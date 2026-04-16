Rihanna to Receive 2026 Edison Achievement Award as First Woman of Color

The Edison Awards announced Tuesday that Rihanna will receive the 2026 Edison Achievement Award. She's the first woman of color to get this honor. The ceremony on April 16 will take place in Fort Myers, Florida, and the singer will accept through a video connection.

"Rihanna has pushed boundaries across music, beauty, fashion, and charity work while setting new standards for creativity and global influence," said Frank Bonafilia, CEO of the Edison Awards. "She embodies the spirit of Thomas Edison by using innovation as a catalyst for progress."

The Edison Achievement Award represents the organization's highest honor. It recognizes individuals who are reshaping industries and the world. A steering committee picks recipients based on their biography, impact, and visionary practices. Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA, will also receive the award at the event.

The performer launched Fenty Beauty at age 29 with 40 foundation shades — nearly four times what most companies offered back at the time. Time Magazine named it one of the 25 Best Inventions of 2017. Brands look at the "Fenty Effect" when thinking about their representation and diversity.

She became the first Black woman to head an LVMH luxury brand. Her portfolio grew to include Fenty Skin, Fenty Hair, and the Savage X Fenty fashion line.

The artist holds the title of best-selling female recording artist of the 21st century. She founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 to tackle global challenges. These challenges range from climate resilience and emergency preparedness to health equity.

The foundation partnered with the Mellon Foundation to strengthen Caribbean arts infrastructure. Through her business ventures, she proved that products designed for everyone can achieve both cultural impact and commercial success.