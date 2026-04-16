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Snoop Dogg Biopic Teased at CinemaCon

The crowd at CinemaCon got an unexpected treat when Snoop Dogg walked onstage with Jonathan Daviss. Instead of a typical speech, the two brought energy and humor as they introduced…

Kayla Morgan
Snoop Dogg performs onstage during CinemaCon 2026 - Universal Pictures and Focus Features Invites You to a Special Presentation Featuring Footage from its Upcoming Slate at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 15, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon

The crowd at CinemaCon got an unexpected treat when Snoop Dogg walked onstage with Jonathan Daviss. Instead of a typical speech, the two brought energy and humor as they introduced a new movie about Snoop’s life. Daviss will play the legendary rapper, and together they gave fans a first look at what is coming.

What We Know So Far

According to Deadline, the film, directed by Craig Brewer, is still in early stages. Snoop kept things light but honest when he said, “I wish I could give you more details” on the project. For now, there is not much to share. Filming is set to begin in Los Angeles this summer.

Snoop did promise something exciting for later, telling the audience, “We’ll be back at CinemaCon next year with a trailer.” He then hyped up the room by performing short bits of “Gin and Juice,” “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” and more, with help from DJ Green Lantern.

The Story Behind the Music

The movie will follow the life of Calvin Broadus Jr., the man who became Snoop Doggy Dogg before later shortening his name. His first album, Doggystyle, created with Dr. Dre, was released in 1993 and quickly made him a star.

From there, Snoop built a long career filled with Grammy nominations, acting roles, and TV appearances. He has worked often with NBCUniversal, including appearances on The Voice and coverage of the Olympics.

A Familiar Kind of Story

Donna Langley, chair of NBCUniversal Entertainment, joined Snoop onstage and compared the film to a well-known music biopic. She called it “the spiritual cousin of Straight Outta Compton,” the 2015 N.W.A film directed by F. Gary Gray.

Who Is Playing Snoop Dogg?

Deadline also reported in June 2025, that Daviss would be taking on the role as Dogg. Daviss is best known for playing Pope Heyward on the Netflix series Outer Banks. He has also appeared in Do Revenge alongside Sophie Turner, Maya Hawke, and Austin Abrams. Other projects include Age of Summer and Edge of the World.

Behind the Scenes

Snoop Dogg is not just the subject of the film. He is also producing it, working with Brian Grazer and Death Row. The project is part of a larger deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios.

Even though details are limited for now, the mix of music, history, and star power is already getting attention. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see how Snoop’s story comes to life on screen.

Snoop Dogg
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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