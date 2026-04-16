Snoop Dogg Biopic Teased at CinemaCon

The crowd at CinemaCon got an unexpected treat when Snoop Dogg walked onstage with Jonathan Daviss. Instead of a typical speech, the two brought energy and humor as they introduced a new movie about Snoop’s life. Daviss will play the legendary rapper, and together they gave fans a first look at what is coming.

What We Know So Far

According to Deadline, the film, directed by Craig Brewer, is still in early stages. Snoop kept things light but honest when he said, “I wish I could give you more details” on the project. For now, there is not much to share. Filming is set to begin in Los Angeles this summer.

Snoop did promise something exciting for later, telling the audience, “We’ll be back at CinemaCon next year with a trailer.” He then hyped up the room by performing short bits of “Gin and Juice,” “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” and more, with help from DJ Green Lantern.

The Story Behind the Music

The movie will follow the life of Calvin Broadus Jr., the man who became Snoop Doggy Dogg before later shortening his name. His first album, Doggystyle, created with Dr. Dre, was released in 1993 and quickly made him a star.

From there, Snoop built a long career filled with Grammy nominations, acting roles, and TV appearances. He has worked often with NBCUniversal, including appearances on The Voice and coverage of the Olympics.

A Familiar Kind of Story

Donna Langley, chair of NBCUniversal Entertainment, joined Snoop onstage and compared the film to a well-known music biopic. She called it “the spiritual cousin of Straight Outta Compton,” the 2015 N.W.A film directed by F. Gary Gray.

Who Is Playing Snoop Dogg?

Deadline also reported in June 2025, that Daviss would be taking on the role as Dogg. Daviss is best known for playing Pope Heyward on the Netflix series Outer Banks. He has also appeared in Do Revenge alongside Sophie Turner, Maya Hawke, and Austin Abrams. Other projects include Age of Summer and Edge of the World.

Behind the Scenes

Snoop Dogg is not just the subject of the film. He is also producing it, working with Brian Grazer and Death Row. The project is part of a larger deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios.