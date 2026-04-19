This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 19

April 19 is a pivotal day in R&B and hip-hop for a myriad reasons. To start off, Stevie B was born on this date in 1958 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is best known for his 1990 hit “Because I Love You (The Postman Song),” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks.

He shares a birthday with Arizona Zervas, who was born in 1995. The Maryland rapper made his debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with his 2019 breakout single, “Roxanne,” which peaked at No. 4. The song quickly went viral following its release, sparking a fierce bidding war among labels, which culminated in Zervas signing a recording deal with Columbia Records.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several influential hip-hop and R&B albums were released on April 19.

1988: MC Lyte released her debut album, Lyte as a Rock. While it didn't crack the Billboard 200, it peaked at No. 50 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and is widely considered one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time.

MC Lyte released her debut album, Lyte as a Rock. While it didn't crack the Billboard 200, it peaked at No. 50 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and is widely considered one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time. 1994: Nas dropped his acclaimed debut album, Illmatic, through Columbia Records. The project debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200, pushing 59,000 units in its first week. It has since been featured on numerous best-albums lists, with NME ranking it No. 74 on its “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time” list.

Nas dropped his acclaimed debut album, Illmatic, through Columbia Records. The project debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200, pushing 59,000 units in its first week. It has since been featured on numerous best-albums lists, with NME ranking it No. 74 on its “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time” list. 2005: Mike Jones launched his debut album, Who Is Mike Jones?, which featured guest appearances from Slim, Thug, Paul Wall, and Bun B. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and went to No. 1 on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and the Top Rap Albums chart.

Mike Jones launched his debut album, Who Is Mike Jones?, which featured guest appearances from Slim, Thug, Paul Wall, and Bun B. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and went to No. 1 on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and the Top Rap Albums chart. 2019: Lizzo released Cuz I Love You, her third album. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and was ranked No. 4 on Billboard's “The 50 Best Albums of 2019” list. The album also did well in the UK, topping the UK R&B Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

April 19 has ushered in many watershed cultural moments in R&B and hip-hop.

1986: Prince & the Revolution's “Kiss” started a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was also a hit across the Atlantic, peaking at No. 6 on the UK Singles chart.

Prince & the Revolution's “Kiss” started a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was also a hit across the Atlantic, peaking at No. 6 on the UK Singles chart. 1997: Michael Jackson attended the unveiling of his wax figure at the Grévin Museum in Paris, France. The event attracted massive crowds, prompting the police to close surrounding streets.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 19 has also witnessed tragic losses in the industry.

2005: Richard Lewis passed away from multiple organ failure at the age of 71. He was a tenor vocalist for The Silhouettes, best known for their 1958 number-one R&B hit “Get a Job.”

Richard Lewis passed away from multiple organ failure at the age of 71. He was a tenor vocalist for The Silhouettes, best known for their 1958 number-one R&B hit “Get a Job.” 2010: Boston-born rapper Guru died from blood cancer at the age of 48. He was one-half of the hip-hop duo Gang Starr, known for hits like “Mass Appeal,” “Full Clip,” and “Moment of Truth.”