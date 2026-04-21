Cardi B Wraps Little Miss Drama Tour With $70M in Revenue, 35 Sold-Out Shows

Cardi B closed out the Little Miss Drama Tour on Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The run pulled in more than $70 million across 35 packed arena shows. This marks the biggest-earning first arena tour by a female rapper in history.

She moved over 430,000 tickets. Fans paid $159 per seat on average. Every stop on the North American tour sold out completely, and 14 dates vanished before she even took the stage for the opening night.

Mike Guirguis, a partner and touring agent at UTA, verified the numbers. "Cardi B's Little Miss Drama Tour has officially surpassed $70 million in revenue and 430 thousand tickets sold, setting a new standard for the highest-grossing debut arena tour by a female artist," said Guirguis.

This was the Bronx rapper's first full headlining arena run. She delivered 37 songs each night with no opening act. Her name alone filled venues.

Her album Am I the Drama? dropped on September 19, 2025. It hit number one on the Billboard 200 with 200,000 album equivalent units. When she announced the tour, fans pounced — major markets like New York and Atlanta sold out instantly.

In February, she became the first female rapper to sell out two straight nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. The opening weekend lined up with the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.

Big names showed up across multiple cities. Megan Thee Stallion joined her in Houston for "WAP" and Rob49 appeared for "On Dat Money." At Madison Square Garden, Lil' Kim performed her "Quiet Storm (Remix)" verse. A Boogie wit da Hoodie came out for "Jungle" and "Look Back at It."

The Atlanta finale drew T.I., Jeezy, Mariah the Scientist, and Ludacris, who rolled up with over 60 Jeeps. Tyler Perry, Latto, Angel Reese, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, and Saucy Santana packed the crowd at the final performance.

When the tour ended, she posted a video thanking her production team, dancers, choreographers, wardrobe staff, security, and bus drivers. "For two hours while I'm on that stage, I forget about everything," she said. "I'm the happiest girl in the world. And then I go home to bed crying."