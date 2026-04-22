Kehlani Receives Billboard Women in Music Impact Award After Career-Defining Hit

R&B singer Kehlani has been named Billboard's 2026 Women in Music Impact honoree, a distinction the artist credits largely to the runaway success of her hit single "Folded," which she says has "completely rerouted" her life and career.

"When you've experienced a lot of resistance … like, 'Wow, nothing is working out… No matter which direction I turn, everything feels like pulling teeth. … Getting people to call me back is impossible," she told Billboard, noting that things have changed following the success of "Folded."

"I'm having these conversations, and I'm like, 'Wait, really? That's it? You're down?' I'm in a period of the least resistance. And it's a really nice place to be."

"Folded" reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, Kehlani's first top 10 on the chart, and won two GRAMMYs for best R&B song and best R&B performance at the 68th annual ceremony in February. The song's cultural reach inspired a remix EP, the Folded Homage Pack, featuring Brandy, Toni Braxton, JoJo, Mario, Ne-Yo, and Tank.

"People keep asking me what I think the magic sauce is in 'Folded,' and beyond it being a great R&B song, I have a deeper, longer theory that it's just about where I'm at in my life. I don't think that there was another time that I could have handled the success that I'm currently receiving and the way I'm receiving it. I'm ready now," Kehlani shared.

She adds, "I'm just growing up. Something happens when you turn 30 — everything's making sense. My motherhood is going incredibly well [Kehlani gave birth to her daughter in 2019]. My family life, my friends, my whole internal world is finally clicking."

Kehlani's fifth studio album, Kehlani, is set to be released on April 24, her 31st birthday, via Atlantic Records. The 17-track project features Lil Wayne, Brandy, Usher, Cardi B, Missy Elliott, and others.

"I want to do this album at Carnegie Hall with an orchestra. I really want some of these songs to make it into movies … and ultimately just have a really historical personal moment for me, and hopefully keep adding to the genre because that's the coolest thing that 'Folded' has done beyond anything — I'm watching the conversation change, and I'm a part of it."