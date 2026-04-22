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Mariah Carey Brushes Off Hall of Fame Snub

If there were a trophy for staying unbothered, Mariah Carey might already have it on her shelf. A Casual Response Mariah Carey isn’t taking her Rock & Roll Hall of…

Kayla Morgan
Mariah Carey performs during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 06, 2026 in Milan, Italy
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

If there were a trophy for staying unbothered, Mariah Carey might already have it on her shelf.

A Casual Response

Mariah Carey isn't taking her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub to heart.

The singer spoke to TMZ outside a New York City hotel on Monday, April 20, and a reporter asked if she cares about not being included in this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. "No," Carey said, noting that she's glad others who deserve the honor are being recognized.

"Yeah, who cares? Give it to somebody else, fantastic," she said.

Who Made the 2026 List

Announced on April 13, the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan in the Performer Category; Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and Gram Parsons for the Early Influence Award; Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller and Rick Rubin for the Musical Excellence Award; and Ed Sullivan for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and later debut on ABC and Disney+ in December.

Why She Was Eligible

An artist eligible for induction must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before receiving a nomination. Carey, who released her first album in 1990, became eligible for induction in 2015.

Carey was among the 17 nominees considered for induction, the list of which was announced Feb. 25. Other contenders for the honor included Pink, Shakira and Lauryn Hill, among others.

Still Winning Big

Carey holds numerous other accolades, including her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020. She remains one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with 19 No. 1 hits, the most of any solo artist ever, and five Grammys.

Most recently, Carey was honored as MusiCares' 2026 Person of the Year on Jan. 30. Ahead of the ceremony, Carey spoke with Billboard about why she stays humble despite her immense fame and acclaim.

"Everybody has their own little meanings for what things they say," Carey told the outlet. "But I don't call myself a legend. I'm just still working, still trying hard."

Mariah CareyRock and Roll Hall of FameRock Hall of Fame
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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