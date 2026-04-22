Mariah Carey Brushes Off Hall of Fame Snub
If there were a trophy for staying unbothered, Mariah Carey might already have it on her shelf. A Casual Response Mariah Carey isn’t taking her Rock & Roll Hall of…
If there were a trophy for staying unbothered, Mariah Carey might already have it on her shelf.
A Casual Response
Mariah Carey isn't taking her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub to heart.
The singer spoke to TMZ outside a New York City hotel on Monday, April 20, and a reporter asked if she cares about not being included in this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. "No," Carey said, noting that she's glad others who deserve the honor are being recognized.
"Yeah, who cares? Give it to somebody else, fantastic," she said.
Who Made the 2026 List
Announced on April 13, the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan in the Performer Category; Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and Gram Parsons for the Early Influence Award; Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller and Rick Rubin for the Musical Excellence Award; and Ed Sullivan for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and later debut on ABC and Disney+ in December.
Why She Was Eligible
An artist eligible for induction must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before receiving a nomination. Carey, who released her first album in 1990, became eligible for induction in 2015.
Carey was among the 17 nominees considered for induction, the list of which was announced Feb. 25. Other contenders for the honor included Pink, Shakira and Lauryn Hill, among others.
Still Winning Big
Carey holds numerous other accolades, including her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020. She remains one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with 19 No. 1 hits, the most of any solo artist ever, and five Grammys.
Most recently, Carey was honored as MusiCares' 2026 Person of the Year on Jan. 30. Ahead of the ceremony, Carey spoke with Billboard about why she stays humble despite her immense fame and acclaim.
"Everybody has their own little meanings for what things they say," Carey told the outlet. "But I don't call myself a legend. I'm just still working, still trying hard."