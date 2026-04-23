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‘Miami Vice ’85’ Casts Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler as Iconic Detectives

Universal Pictures is moving ahead with Miami Vice ‘85, a new film that revisits one of television’s most recognizable crime dramas. The project brings in Michael B. Jordan and Austin…

Kayla Morgan
Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan attend the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Universal Pictures is moving ahead with Miami Vice ‘85, a new film that revisits one of television’s most recognizable crime dramas. The project brings in Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler as the central detective duo, signaling a major reset for the franchise.

Returning to the Original Vision

According to Deadline, the highly anticipated cinematic reboot will bring the legendary detective duo of Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs and James “Sonny” Crockett back to the big screen, directly exploring the high-stakes glamour and deep-seated corruption of mid-80s Miami.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind Top Gun: Maverick and F1, Miami Vice ‘85 intentionally returns the beloved property to its stylistic roots. Drawing direct inspiration from the 1984 pilot episode and the first season of the landmark television series, the script is penned by Dan Gilroy, with original series co-creator Michael Mann attached as an executive producer.

A Period-Focused Approach

Unlike Mann’s modern-day 2006 cinematic adaptation, Kosinski’s ambitious iteration operates as a dedicated period piece. Jordan steps into the role of Tubbs, while Butler portrays Crockett.

Production is expected to begin this summer, with the studio planning a full IMAX presentation to emphasize the film’s visual style and scale.

Release Details

Miami Vice ‘85 is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on August 6, 2027. An official trailer has not yet been released.

Austin ButlerMichael B. JordanMovies
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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