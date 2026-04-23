‘Miami Vice ’85’ Casts Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler as Iconic Detectives
Universal Pictures is moving ahead with Miami Vice ‘85, a new film that revisits one of television’s most recognizable crime dramas. The project brings in Michael B. Jordan and Austin…
Universal Pictures is moving ahead with Miami Vice ‘85, a new film that revisits one of television’s most recognizable crime dramas. The project brings in Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler as the central detective duo, signaling a major reset for the franchise.
Returning to the Original Vision
According to Deadline, the highly anticipated cinematic reboot will bring the legendary detective duo of Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs and James “Sonny” Crockett back to the big screen, directly exploring the high-stakes glamour and deep-seated corruption of mid-80s Miami.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind Top Gun: Maverick and F1, Miami Vice ‘85 intentionally returns the beloved property to its stylistic roots. Drawing direct inspiration from the 1984 pilot episode and the first season of the landmark television series, the script is penned by Dan Gilroy, with original series co-creator Michael Mann attached as an executive producer.
A Period-Focused Approach
Unlike Mann’s modern-day 2006 cinematic adaptation, Kosinski’s ambitious iteration operates as a dedicated period piece. Jordan steps into the role of Tubbs, while Butler portrays Crockett.
Production is expected to begin this summer, with the studio planning a full IMAX presentation to emphasize the film’s visual style and scale.
Release Details
Miami Vice ‘85 is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on August 6, 2027. An official trailer has not yet been released.