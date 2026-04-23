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Summer of Live – Score $30 tickets to summer shows!

Make it a Summer of Live! $30 Tickets are coming April 29 – May 5. Over 100 shows including Kid Cudi with M.I.A. on May 23, TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with…

dwarner
Summer of Live

Make it a Summer of Live! $30 Tickets are coming April 29 - May 5. Over 100 shows including Kid Cudi with M.I.A. on May 23, TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue on August 23 and The Pussycat Dolls with Lil’ Kim & Mya on July 1!  Check out the full list list here- LiveNation.com/SummerofLive

CLICK HERE TO UNLOCK EARLY ACCESS

2026 PARTICIPATING SHOWS

Little Caesars Arena

  • 4/29 Demi Lovato with ADÉLA
  • 5/31 Summer Walker with Monaleo and Odeal
  • 6/25 Josh Groban with Jennifer Hudson
  • 7/1 Lionel Richie & Earth, Wind & Fire
  • 8/15 Bryan Adams with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
  • 11/1 Maná
  • 11/8 ZAYN

Fox Theatre

  • 5/13 Dethklok & Amon Amarth with Castle Rat
  • 5/17 Ari Lennox with Lekan and PHABO
  • 5/19 Charlie Puth with Daniel Seavey and Ally Salort
  • 6/23 Marcus King Band with Penelope Road
  • 6/29 An Evening with Chicago

Pine Knob Music Theatre

  • 5/23 Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi and A-Trak
  • 6/5 Kesha with Chromeo & Sizzy Rocket
  • 6/16 MGK with Wiz Khalifa and Mod Sun
  • 6/18 Santana & The Doobie Brothers
  • 6/19 Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield & Dauzat St. Marie
  • 6/21 Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots & Dorothy
  • 6/27 Darius Rucker with Corey Kent, Lauren Alaina, and Austin Williams
  • 7/1 The Pussycat Dolls with Lil’ Kim & Mya
  • 7/3 The Guess Who with Don Felder
  • 7/12 Luke Bryan with Shane Profitt, Lauren Watkins, RaeLynn and DJ Rock
  • 7/13 Muse with Bloc Party & The Temper Trap
  • 7/16 John Mellencamp
  • 7/17 Hank Williams with Sammy Kershaw and Mary Kutter
  • 7/18 The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers with Southall
  • 7/20 Mötley Crüe
  • 7/26 KIDZ BOP LIVE
  • 7/30 311 & Dirty Heads with Ocean Alley & ROME
  • 7/31 Lynyrd Skynyrd & Foreigner with Six Gun Sally
  • 8/1 Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band
  • 8/2 Evanescence with Spiritbox & Nova Twins
  • 8/4 Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte
  • 8/5 Train with Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson
  • 8/6 5 Seconds of Summer with The Band CAMINO
  • 8/16 Five Finger Death Punch with Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire
  • 8/21 Deep Purple with Kansas
  • 8/22 Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, Stephen Wilson Jr, Sierra Hull and Don Was  & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble
  • 8/23 TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue
  • 8/28 Tim McGraw with 49 Winchester
  • 8/29 Toto with Christopher Cross & The Romantics
  • 9/4 Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson with The Hu & Orgy
  • 9/6 Wu-Tang Clan with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
  • 9/13 Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Starset & Kami Kehoe
  • 9/15 $UICIDEBOY$ with Destroy Lenely, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray & $lim Gucci
  • 9/18 Babymetal with Halestorm & Violent Vira
  • 9/24 Brooks & Dunn with David Lee Murphy & Willow Avalo
  • 9/27 Stain with Seether, Hoobastank & Hinder

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

  • 5/13 Yellowcard with New Found Glory and Plain White T's
  • 5/21 Khalid with LAUV
  • 5/23 The Kid LAROI with Tommy Richman and Wiz The MC
  • 6/5 Parker McCollum with Max McNown and Kassi Ashton
  • 6/9 Mt Joy
  • 6/13 Turnpike Troubadours with Muscadine Bloodline and Katie Pruitt
  • 6/25 Young the Giant with Cold World Kids and Almost Monday
  • 7/10 Ted Nugent
  • 7/15 Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell
  • 8/15 Motionless in White with Lorna Shore, Fit for a King and Static Dress
  • 8/19 Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS
  • 8/20 Empire of the Sun with Polo & Pan and Midnight Generation
  • 8/22 Billy Currington & Kip Moore with Kenny Whitmire
  • 8/28 The Fray with Dashboard Confessional and Colony House
  • 8/29 The Rock Orchestra
  • 9/5 O.A.R. (…of a Revolution) with Gavin DeGraw and K.T. Tunstall
  • 9/12 Dermot Kennedy with Jonah Kagen
  • 9/29 Bleachers with This is Lorelai

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

  • 5/16 SatchVai Band (Joe Satriani and Steve Vai) with Animals as Leaders
  • 5/31 Primus, Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade & The Claypool Lennon Delirium
  • 6/13 Wilco
  • 7/24 Emmylou Harris and Graham Nash
  • 7/29 Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Spacey Jane
  • 8/8 Howard Jones, Wang Chung, English Beat, Modern English with Richard Blade
  • (8/15 The Beach Boys - 313 Show)
  • 8/30 NEEDTOBREATHE with Drew & Ellie Holcomb
  • 9/24 CAAMP with Whitney

The Fillmore Detroit

  • 5/1 Calum Scott
  • 5/2 Sooshi Mango
  • 5/8 Flatland Cavalry with Caleb Mitchell
  • 5/15 Wage War with Nevertel & Orthodox
  • 5/16 Nate Smith
  • 5/17 Black Veil Brides with From Ashes to New, TX2,  & As December Falls
  • 5/19 Alter Bridge
  • 5/22 Pete Davidson
  • 6/3 Killswitch Engage with Machine Head, Iron Reagan, Havok
  • 6/12 Pour Minds Podcast
  • 6/16 Echo & The Bunnymen
  • 6/17 Dance Gavin Dance with Horse The Band
  • 6/22 French Montana & Max B
  • 6/23 Charley Crockett with Nat Myers
  • 6/24 CA7RIESL & Paco Amoroso
  • 6/26 Spoon & The Beths with Squirrel Flower
  • 7/13 The Pretty Reckless
  • 7/19 Poppy with LANDMVRKS, Thousand Below
  • 7/23 KALEO with Dawes
  • 8/3 TOMAHAWK with Melvins
  • 8/11 Jack Harlow
  • 8/13 Happy Together: The Association, The Troggs, Jason Scheff, Gary Puckett, The Fortunes, Ron Dante, The Vogues, The Cowsills
  • 8/14 Diggy Graves with Resentvul & Ryan Oakes
  • 8/16 Mon Laferte
  • 10/3 Frank Carter & The Sex Pistols with Bad Nerves
  • 10/23 Bassem Youssef
  • 11/7 Daniel Sloss with Kai Humphries

Saint Andrew’s Hall

  • 5/2 Clan of Xymox + Cold Cave with Rosa Anschutz, Buzz Kull
  • 5/5 NewDad with Freak Slug
  • 5/6 Buckethead
  • 5/9 Geoff Tate
  • 5/12 Purity Ring with mmj
  • 5/14 Death Angel with Vio-lence, Incite
  • 5/20 Shadow of Intent with AngelMaker, Mental Cruelty, Synestia
  • 5/22 Arm’s Length with The Callous Daoboys, Harrison Gordon, Super Sometimes
  • 5/26 The Black Angels with L.A. Witch
  • 5/31 Hemlocke Springs with The Girl!  
  • 6/4 Kevin Morby with Liam Kazar
  • 6/7 Spite with Emmure, PSYCHO-FRAME, Rev3rent
  • 6/9 Augustana + Phantom Planet 
  • 6/15 Holly Humberstone
  • 6/17 The Aquabats 
  • 6/25 Kurt Vile & The Violators with The Sadies
  • 7/14 Summer School Tour with Honey Revenge, South Arcade, Games We Play, Winona Fighter, Chase Petra
  • 7/24 RX Bandits with Catbite
  • 9/18 Hulvey with indie tribe, Kijan Boone
  • 11/22 Hawthorne Heights with letlive., Creeper
Concerts
dwarnerWriter
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