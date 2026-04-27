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Boyz II Men Bring Smooth R&B Magic to Stagecoach Surprise Performance

Nobody expected a slow jam to float across the desert air at Stagecoach, but that is exactly what happened. Just when the crowd thought they knew what was coming, smooth…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Shawn Stockman and Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men, Cody Johnson and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2026 in Indio, California.
Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Nobody expected a slow jam to float across the desert air at Stagecoach, but that is exactly what happened. Just when the crowd thought they knew what was coming, smooth harmonies took over. And for fans of Boyz II Men, it felt like a perfect throwback moment dropped right into a country festival.

A Classic Hit, Live and Unmatched

During his headlining set, Cody Johnson paused the boots-and-hats energy to cover “On Bended Knee.” Then came the real surprise. Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman walked onstage, turning a simple cover into a full-on R&B moment.

The trio delivered the kind of harmonies that made them legends in the first place. For a few minutes, Stagecoach sounded less like a country show and more like a 90s R&B concert. Fans swayed, sang along, and soaked it in.

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Why Boyz II Men Still Hit So Hard

Boyz II Men are not just guests you bring out for nostalgia. Their voices still carry the same emotion that made songs like “On Bended Knee” huge back in the day. Seeing them live, especially in a setting like this, reminded everyone why they remain one of the most important R&B groups ever.

Moments like this also show how music crosses genres. Country or R&B, a great song connects. And Boyz II Men proved that with ease.

A Festival Full of Surprises

Stagecoach is known for surprise guests, and this year delivered plenty. Hootie & the Blowfish brought out Chuck D and Flavor Flav for a high-energy performance. Noah Cyrus shared the stage with Billy Ray Cyrus and Braison Cyrus in a family moment.

There were even unexpected twists, like comedian Theo Von stepping in to sing during Ella Langley’s set.

The Moment Fans Will Remember

For longtime fans, it was a gift. For younger listeners, it was an introduction to what real vocal harmony sounds like.

And for a few minutes in the desert, Boyz II Men showed that timeless R&B can shine anywhere.

Boyz II Men
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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