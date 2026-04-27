Win tickets to see Logic & G-Eazy: The Endless Summer Tour Part II September 23rd!

Catch Logic & G-Eazy Live at Pine Knob — Enter Now to Win Below!

Late September nights hit different when the music is right—and this one is set to deliver. BOUNCE is giving you the chance to experience The Endless Summer Tour Part II featuring Logic and G-Eazy, with support from Juicy J, live at Pine Knob Music Theatre on September 23, 2026.

Picture this: the lights drop, the bass rolls in, and a packed crowd moves as one under the open sky. Logic brings his rapid-fire delivery and thoughtful lyricism, while G-Eazy adds his signature cool and sharp stage presence. Together, they create a dynamic show that blends energy, nostalgia, and new sounds. Add Juicy J to the mix, and you’ve got a lineup that knows how to keep the momentum going from start to finish.

Whether you’ve followed these artists for years or just want a great night out with friends, this is the kind of concert that sticks with you long after the last track fades.

What makes this show worth it:

A stacked lineup featuring three distinct voices in hip-hop

An outdoor venue that elevates the live music experience

A mix of fan favorites and fresh material

The kind of crowd energy you can feel from the first beat

Purchase tickets here!

Pine Knob Music Theatre offers the perfect backdrop—spacious, vibrant, and built for nights like this. It’s the kind of place where every seat brings you closer to the music, and every moment feels shared.

Register below for your chance to win!