Win tickets to Teddy Swims September 29th at Little Caesars Arena!

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Get ready for a night of raw emotion, unforgettable vocals, and genre-blending sound as Teddy Swims takes the stage at Little Caesars Arena on September 29.

Known for his soulful voice and ability to seamlessly fuse R&B, pop, rock, and soul, Teddy Swims has built a loyal following by doing things his own way. Whether you discovered him through viral covers or his original hits, his live performances take things to another level—honest, powerful, and deeply connected to the audience.

This is the kind of show where every note feels personal. Teddy’s stage presence is warm and real, making a large arena feel surprisingly intimate. Expect a setlist packed with fan favorites, emotional ballads, and high-energy moments that keep the crowd fully engaged from start to finish.

If you’re looking for a live music experience that delivers both vocal talent and genuine feeling, this is one to mark on your calendar.

Event Details:

Artist: Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims Date: September 29

September 29 Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Show Type: Live concert

Live concert Purchase tickets here!

Tickets are expected to draw strong interest, especially with Teddy Swims’ growing popularity and reputation as a must-see live performer. Whether you’re going with friends or making it a date night, this show offers something for anyone who appreciates authentic, skillful music.

Register below for your chance to win!