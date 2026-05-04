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Drake’s ‘Take Care’ Rolex Reportedly Sells for $500,000

Drake is worth a pretty penny! Well, at least his property is worth a pretty penny! A Drake fan is now the official owner of an expensive piece of jersey…

Randi Moultrie

Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

(Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

Drake is worth a pretty penny! Well, at least his property is worth a pretty penny! A Drake fan is now the official owner of an expensive piece of jersey straight from Drake's collection.

According to WatchPro, Drake's Rolex from his 2011 album, Take Care, sold for six figures. A fan was able to purchase the Rolex GMT Master II for $500,000. According to EveryWatch data, that price tag is $400,000 over market value. The watch was listed and received four offers after going on sale.

The Rolex was featured on the cover of the album and in the Marvin's Room music video. The watch is gold and has the OVO owl engraved on the back.

"I think Take Care is one of the most important albums from the last 20 years. Drake is an icon," said Watch Dealer Erid Wind to Complex. "When I first learned about the watch some years back, I was kind of fixated and hopeful that I would have a chance to get it."

The gold Rolex also features a bracelet displaying light wear on the clasp. It is also accompanied by the original box and official documentation of authenticity. The purchaser also gets OVO memorabilia.

Drake
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
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