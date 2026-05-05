Drake Turns Toronto Into an Ice Set While Teasing ‘Iceman’
Drake is clearly in full album rollout mode, and this time he is taking things literally icy. Over the weekend, the rapper was spotted filming what looks like a music…
Drake is clearly in full album rollout mode, and this time he is taking things literally icy. Over the weekend, the rapper was spotted filming what looks like a music video for his upcoming project Iceman, turning the streets of Toronto into a moving winter scene.
Fans caught clips of him riding on a flatbed truck stacked with huge blocks of ice, slowly rolling through the city like a frozen parade.
Ice, Fashion, and Flashing Lights
For the shoot, Drake leaned into a high-fashion look, wearing a Miu Miu 2021 quilted jacket, custom VAVA boots, and a Chrome Hearts hat. It was part luxury runway, part winter street movie.
Police cars followed alongside the truck as the crew filmed, while fans lined the streets shouting and recording everything on their phones.
More Than One Iceman Moment
This is not the first time Drake has used creative visuals to build hype for Iceman. Last month, an installation meant to reveal the album release date went viral in Toronto. The idea was simple but dramatic. A large ice sculpture would melt to reveal the date.
However, the surprise did not last long. Content creator Kishka found the information early, cutting the mystery short.
A Bigger Story in the Background
Iceman will be Drake’s first solo album since 2023’s For All the Dogs. That project came shortly before a major rap feud with Kendrick Lamar escalated.
The conflict grew after Lamar appeared on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” leading to months of back-and-forth tracks between the two artists. Songs like “Family Matters,” “Meet the Grahams,” and “Not Like Us” became central moments in the rivalry.
While Drake later responded with “The Heart Part 6,” public opinion mostly leaned in Lamar’s favor.
What Comes Next
Now, Drake is shifting focus back to music releases and visuals. Iceman is set to arrive on May 15, and if the Toronto ice truck is any sign, he is planning a full-scale rollout built for attention.