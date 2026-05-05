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Drake Turns Toronto Into an Ice Set While Teasing ‘Iceman’

Drake is clearly in full album rollout mode, and this time he is taking things literally icy. Over the weekend, the rapper was spotted filming what looks like a music…

Kayla Morgan
Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Drake is clearly in full album rollout mode, and this time he is taking things literally icy. Over the weekend, the rapper was spotted filming what looks like a music video for his upcoming project Iceman, turning the streets of Toronto into a moving winter scene.

Fans caught clips of him riding on a flatbed truck stacked with huge blocks of ice, slowly rolling through the city like a frozen parade.

Ice, Fashion, and Flashing Lights

For the shoot, Drake leaned into a high-fashion look, wearing a Miu Miu 2021 quilted jacket, custom VAVA boots, and a Chrome Hearts hat. It was part luxury runway, part winter street movie.

Police cars followed alongside the truck as the crew filmed, while fans lined the streets shouting and recording everything on their phones.

More Than One Iceman Moment

This is not the first time Drake has used creative visuals to build hype for Iceman. Last month, an installation meant to reveal the album release date went viral in Toronto. The idea was simple but dramatic. A large ice sculpture would melt to reveal the date.

However, the surprise did not last long. Content creator Kishka found the information early, cutting the mystery short.

A Bigger Story in the Background

Iceman will be Drake’s first solo album since 2023’s For All the Dogs. That project came shortly before a major rap feud with Kendrick Lamar escalated.

The conflict grew after Lamar appeared on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” leading to months of back-and-forth tracks between the two artists. Songs like “Family Matters,” “Meet the Grahams,” and “Not Like Us” became central moments in the rivalry.

While Drake later responded with “The Heart Part 6,” public opinion mostly leaned in Lamar’s favor.

What Comes Next

Now, Drake is shifting focus back to music releases and visuals. Iceman is set to arrive on May 15, and if the Toronto ice truck is any sign, he is planning a full-scale rollout built for attention.

Drake
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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