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Chris Brown Teases New Album With Big-Name Features

If you were scrolling on Tuesday and saw some old-school soul vibes pop up, that was no accident. Chris Brown decided to celebrate his 37th birthday by giving fans something…

Kayla Morgan
Chris Brown performs in concert at MetLife Stadium on August 12, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ABA

If you were scrolling on Tuesday and saw some old-school soul vibes pop up, that was no accident. Chris Brown decided to celebrate his 37th birthday by giving fans something to talk about. He announced his 12th studio album, Brown, which is set to arrive Friday (May 8).

Instead of a basic post, Brown got creative. He dropped a vintage-style black-and-white trailer inspired by 1966, turning his featured artists into classic R&B singers performing at a fictional event called “A Night of Soul” at the “House of Brown.”

A Feature List Packed With Talent

The album is not short on star power. Brown tapped a wide range of artists to join him, including YoungBoy Never Broke Again, GloRilla, Vybz Kartel, Leon Thomas, Bryson Tiller, Tank, Fridayy, Sexyy Red, and Lucky Daye.

Fans quickly picked favorites. Many were especially excited about the Lucky Daye collaboration. “Breezy and Lucky Daye?! Dream collab came true! LFG,” one person wrote in Brown’s Instagram comments. Another added: “I know that LUCKY DAYE FEATURE FINNA BE [fire emoji].”

What to Expect From the Album

Brown will include 27 tracks, giving listeners a lot to explore. Some songs are already out, like “Obvious,” “Fallin’,” “Holy Blindfold” and “It Depends,” which have helped build hype leading up to release day.

A Busy Time Beyond Music

Things have not slowed down for Brown outside of music either. On May 1, a man was arrested for allegedly firing shots near his Los Angeles home. Around the same time, Brown’s personal life made headlines too. Influencer Jada Wallace shared that she and the artist welcomed a baby boy in April, reportedly making him a father of four.

Tour Plans With Usher

Looking ahead, Brown is getting ready to hit the road with Usher for a major R&B tour. The 33-date stadium run will travel across North America, starting in Denver on June 26 and wrapping up in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Dec. 11.

With a big album, a creative rollout, and a major tour on the way, Brown is clearly aiming to make this era one fans will remember.

Bryson TillerChris BrownGloRilla
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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