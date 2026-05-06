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Jeezy Talks Legend of the Snowman Residency in Las Vegas

Jeezy is bringing something completely different to the Las Vegas strip. The “Put On” rapper is hosting his “Legends of the Snowman” residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency will…

Randi Moultrie

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 19: Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins performs during “TM:101 Live – The Nutcracker,” a winter-themed edition of his residency with the Color of Noize Orchestra, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101” at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jeezy is bringing something completely different to the Las Vegas strip. The "Put On" rapper is hosting his "Legends of the Snowman" residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency will take place at Planet Hollywood from May to August 2026.

The theatrical residency will mix both a classic and timeless sound with Jeezy's hits from over the years. The black tie, orchestra event will show the progression over his career from Atlanta to hip hop icon. The cultural event will focus on his childhood, career, and business endeavors.

Jeezy Talks Las Vegas Residency & What to Expect

"It's one of those things... this is for culture, this is for us," said the rapper in an interview with Lisha B on Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce.

The rapper is celebrating over 20 years since his first album, Trap or Die, which was released in 2003. "During my first mixtapes .... It was more about being heard. It was a lot of things going on in real life, and I didn't know how that was going to work out," said Jeezy. "And 20 years later, we still on the same path, but this is more about inspiring and elevating culture."

He further explains that he hopes his residency also helps foster the culture in different spaces. "We deserve to be in Las Vegas, we deserve to show up in black tie with the gowns, we deserve to sit and watch this with an orchestra on a sophisticated level."

Jeezy is hoping this residency can inspire the next generation and the culture's current direction. He says that during his earlier years, it was about motivating, but now he's hoping to inspire. He put together a totally different show that he hopes people are excited to see.

"This is not a rap concert, this is an experience," said Jeezy. "This isn't your everyday type of thing, you got to come see yourself and then tell somebody else, 'You got to see this!"

For dates and ticket information, head to legendofthesnowman.com.

JeezyLas Vegas Residency
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
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