Cam’ron Releases Dame Dash Diss Track With $4,500 Dance Challenge

On Monday night, May 4, Cam'ron dropped "Dusky Pt. 2," a diss track aimed squarely at longtime adversary Dame Dash. Also billed as "Do The Dusky," the song calls on fans to perform the Dusky — a dance move based on Dash's own moves — while landing bars targeting Dash's teeth, eye patch, and finances, framing the feud as a "clash of the titans."

The rollout preview featured Dash dancing with footage of homeless individuals juxtaposed into the clip, along with images referencing the moment Dash's dental implants fell out during a 2024 livestream. The track arrives with a Hawaiian suit aesthetic and choreographed dance visuals.

Alongside the drop, Cam launched a Dusky Dance challenge, offering $1,500 to the top solo dancer and $3,000 to the best group of three or more, with video submissions directed to Goduskydance@gmail.com. Winners will be announced on May 31 during the final episode of Talk With Flee for the month. "We gonna #DoTheDusky all Summer," Cam'ron wrote in his caption, extending the contest and its prizes through the season.

Dash fired back on Instagram. "Look at Fredo aka Cheap Teeth @mr_camron singing to another man, you might want to keep my name out of your mouth and go back to talking about sweaty men for a living," he wrote. The "Fredo" nickname is a reference to Fredo Corleone from The Godfather, implying the rapper is weak and disloyal. Dash has also challenged Cam to a "teeth off," asserting that his own dentist outclasses Cam's.