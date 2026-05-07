Chaka Khan Turns Into ‘Chakzilla’ for Her Pop Music Comeback

After several years away from releasing a studio album, Chaka Khan is making a giant-sized comeback. And this time, she is channeling Godzilla.

The legendary singer’s new single, “Chakzilla,” brings together dance-pop energy, humor, and a message about helping others. The track was co-written by Sia, who also sings backing vocals on the song.

A Kinder Version of Godzilla

"When I was a kid, I really liked the Godzilla movies," Khan shared with PEOPLE. "When we came up with ['Chakzilla'] as a title, lots of things just ran through my head and made a lot of sense."

The Greg Kurstin-produced music video shows Khan as a giant character stomping through a city, but not in the usual destructive way. Instead of causing chaos, Chakzilla helps fix things.

"Instead of becoming a monster and just tearing up things," she explained to the outlet, "I became sort of a monster of a person who does good things."

Khan said that positive version of the character felt natural to her.

"Because that's closer to what I am," she said. "I tried to make it true to who I am and what I'm about."

Using Music to Help Others

For Khan, Chakzilla represents trying to repair a world that can sometimes feel overwhelming.

"Everything I can that is cuckoo and crazy and awry," said Khan. "I'm trying to fix and help a lot of people who are having a really hard time in this world today. There's lots of madness going on."

Even with the deeper message, Khan said filming the video was fun. She enjoyed walking through tiny city sets with “little bitty streets and little bitty cars” while cleaning up the fictional disaster zone.

Still, she joked that her favorite part was "when it was over," adding, "It was a lot of work."

A New Album and Big Collaborations

Khan credits Sia for creating the title “Chakzilla.”

"I would've never thought of that," she shared with PEOPLE. "She's clever. She comes up with lots of ideas."

The pair also worked together on Khan’s upcoming album, also titled Chakzilla, which arrives Sept. 18 through BMG Rights Management. Khan said the project leans heavily into pop and dance music.

"It's a really, really great album, a great CD with great songs. It's going to be on the pop dance side," she said of Chakzilla, her first full-length project since Hello Happiness. "We've got lots of great people collaborating as well."

Sia praised Khan in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "Chaka is the Godzilla of chanteuses alive, and it was my honor to collaborate with her on this music!"

Looking Ahead

Khan said the album feels like a return to the style that first launched her career. The release follows major honors for the singer, including induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025 and receiving the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2026.

"Anytime someone gives you kudos like that, it's a beautiful thing," said Khan, who appreciates the recognition of her overall career — but her mind is set on the future. "I'm very much a forward thinker," she added. "I'm a real next girl."

As she prepares for this new chapter, Khan hopes listeners connect with her return to pop music.