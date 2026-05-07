This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: May 7
May 7 is a special day in Hip-Hop and R&B. It has seen many iconic moments in the industry that have had far-reaching impacts on these music styles and pop…
May 7 is a special day in Hip-Hop and R&B. It has seen many iconic moments in the industry that have had far-reaching impacts on these music styles and pop culture. One iconic artist commemorating their birthday on this day is the American rapper Rico Nasty, who was born in 1997. Her debut album, Nightmare Vacation, which was released in December 2020, topped the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart and was the second most-streamed debut album in the US on Spotify in its first two days of release.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Numerous charting albums are associated with May 7:
- 1991: American DJ Terminator X dropped his debut album, Terminator X & the Valley of the Jeep Beets. It enjoyed moderate commercial success, peaking at No. 97 on the Billboard 200 and No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1992: American rap group The Click released its debut album, Down and Dirty, through the Sick Wid It Records label. It charted at No. 87 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1996: American rapper Esham released his fifth album, Dead Flowerz. It peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2002: American hip-hop group Naughty by Nature dropped their sixth album, IIcons. The first album to be released after DJ Kay Gee's departure, it enjoyed massive success, peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2013: American rapper Talib Kweli released his fifth album, Prisoner of Conscious. It features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, and Ryan Leslie and charted on the Billboard 200 at No. 48.
- 2013: Havoc of Mobb Deep released 13, his third solo album, through Nature Sounds. Featuring guest appearances from Royce da 5'9”, Styles P, Lloyd Banks, and Raekwon, it peaked at No. 44 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2021: American rapper Tee Grizzley dropped his third album, Built for Whatever. It reached No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2021: Savannah rapper Quando Rondo dropped his sixth mixtape, Still Taking Risks, via Never Broke Again and Atlantic Records. The 18-track record, which had no features, debuted at No. 101 on the Billboard 200.
- 2021: Toosii released his seventh mixtape, Thank You For Believing, which featured collaborations with DaBaby, Key Glock, and Mulatto. It debuted and peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 200, earning 24,000 album-equivalents in its first week.
- 2021: Lil Poppa released his debut album, Blessed, I Guess. The project debuted at No. 160 on the Billboard 200.
Cultural Milestones
May 7 has witnessed several significant cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:
- 1936: R&B/soul singer Jimmy Ruffin was born in Collinsville, Mississippi. Although less famous than his younger brother, David Ruffin, of The Temptations, he had a moderately successful solo career and is best known for his 1967 hit “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted.” The song was a chart success, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard R&B chart and at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 1946: Thelma Houston was born in Leland, Mississippi. She is remembered for her 1977 recording of “Don't Leave Me This Way,” which topped the US Soul Singles chart (now the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart) and the Billboard Hot 100. The song would go on to bag her the award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 20th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
- 1983: Music icon Stevie Wonder made his first and only appearance on Saturday Night Live as the host and musical guest. He performed “Go Home” and “Overjoyed” during the episode.
- 2017: The Rolling Loud festival closed with a star-studded rapper lineup. Among the performers were Migos, Gucci Mane, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, and YG.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This day has heralded some challenges and controversies in the industry and the lives of some of its iconic figures:
- 1991: R&B and soul icon Wilson Pickett was arrested after driving over his neighbor, Mayor Donald Aronson's lawn. The singer was charged with drunk driving and threatening to kill the mayor, but was released after he posted a $25,000 bail.
- 2020: American rapper Richie Jerk from Tyquan World was shot and killed at the age of 22. His discography includes four songs, with “Tyquan Way” being the most popular.
- 2020: Nigerian-British rapper and producer Ty (born Benedict Okwuchukwu Godwin Chijioke) died from pneumonia at the age of 47 after undergoing intensive treatment for COVID-19. He released five albums during his career, with his second, Upwards (2003), earning him a 2004 Mercury Prize nomination.
May 7 has seen the release of numerous seminal albums and culture-defining television performances and concerts. It's also the date of the arrest of one of R&B's iconic figures and the murder of a rising star from Chicago's underground scene.