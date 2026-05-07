This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: May 7

May 7 is a special day in Hip-Hop and R&B. It has seen many iconic moments in the industry that have had far-reaching impacts on these music styles and pop culture. One iconic artist commemorating their birthday on this day is the American rapper Rico Nasty, who was born in 1997. Her debut album, Nightmare Vacation, which was released in December 2020, topped the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart and was the second most-streamed debut album in the US on Spotify in its first two days of release.