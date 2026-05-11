2Pac’s ‘All Eyez on Me’ Earns a Lasting Place in Grammy History

More than 30 years after its release, 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me is still making history. The legendary double album has officially been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, a recognition reserved for recordings that have made a lasting impact on music and culture.

The honor was accepted by Tupac’s longtime friend and collaborator E.D.I. Mean, a member of the Outlawz, who spoke on behalf of Tupac, his loved ones, and the fans who continue to keep his music alive.

“Thank you to the Recording Academy for this incredible honor,” E.D.I. said during his speech. “I’m sure Tupac is smiling big and saying, ‘I told you I was a legend.’”

More Than Just a Rap Album

When All Eyez on Me dropped in 1996, it quickly became one of the most talked-about albums in hip-hop. Packed with major hits like "California Love," "How Do U Want It," and "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted," the project helped define an entire era of rap.

But E.D.I. made it clear that Tupac’s importance went far beyond the music itself.

“He was more than an artist,” he said. “He was a poet, a revolutionary spirit, and one of the most fearless voices of his generation.”

That description reflects why Tupac still matters to so many people today. His music entertained, but it also challenged listeners to think deeper about life, injustice, and identity.

The Team Behind the Classic

E.D.I. also used the moment to recognize the many people who helped create the album during Tupac’s time at Death Row Records.

“Everybody was pitching in to make sure this album was as crazy as it turned out to be,” E.D.I. said. “Clearly, it stood the test of time.”

One of those key contributors was producer Daz Dillinger, who worked closely on the album alongside the late Johnny J. After the Grammy Hall of Fame announcement, Daz shared his excitement on Instagram and reflected on what the recognition means.

“I wanna say thanks to the Grammys and Grammy Museum for inviting a real gangsta ass n***a like myself,” he wrote.

In another post, he added a simple message about the album’s lasting place in music history.

“You can never rewrite history,” Daz added in another post.

Tupac’s Legacy Keeps Speaking

The Grammy Hall of Fame celebrates recordings that remain culturally and historically important at least 25 years after their release. For All Eyez on Me, the honor feels especially fitting.