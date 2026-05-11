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2Pac’s ‘All Eyez on Me’ Earns a Lasting Place in Grammy History

More than 30 years after its release, 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me is still making history. The legendary double album has officially been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame,…

Kayla Morgan
Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994.
Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

More than 30 years after its release, 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me is still making history. The legendary double album has officially been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, a recognition reserved for recordings that have made a lasting impact on music and culture.

The honor was accepted by Tupac’s longtime friend and collaborator E.D.I. Mean, a member of the Outlawz, who spoke on behalf of Tupac, his loved ones, and the fans who continue to keep his music alive.

“Thank you to the Recording Academy for this incredible honor,” E.D.I. said during his speech. “I’m sure Tupac is smiling big and saying, ‘I told you I was a legend.’”

More Than Just a Rap Album

When All Eyez on Me dropped in 1996, it quickly became one of the most talked-about albums in hip-hop. Packed with major hits like "California Love," "How Do U Want It," and "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted," the project helped define an entire era of rap.

But E.D.I. made it clear that Tupac’s importance went far beyond the music itself.

“He was more than an artist,” he said. “He was a poet, a revolutionary spirit, and one of the most fearless voices of his generation.”

That description reflects why Tupac still matters to so many people today. His music entertained, but it also challenged listeners to think deeper about life, injustice, and identity.

The Team Behind the Classic

E.D.I. also used the moment to recognize the many people who helped create the album during Tupac’s time at Death Row Records.

“Everybody was pitching in to make sure this album was as crazy as it turned out to be,” E.D.I. said. “Clearly, it stood the test of time.”

One of those key contributors was producer Daz Dillinger, who worked closely on the album alongside the late Johnny J. After the Grammy Hall of Fame announcement, Daz shared his excitement on Instagram and reflected on what the recognition means.

“I wanna say thanks to the Grammys and Grammy Museum for inviting a real gangsta ass n***a like myself,” he wrote.

In another post, he added a simple message about the album’s lasting place in music history.

“You can never rewrite history,” Daz added in another post.

Tupac’s Legacy Keeps Speaking

The Grammy Hall of Fame celebrates recordings that remain culturally and historically important at least 25 years after their release. For All Eyez on Me, the honor feels especially fitting.

Decades later, Tupac’s voice still connects with listeners old and new. This latest recognition is another reminder that some artists never really leave. Their words, their music, and their impact keep finding new ways to be heard.

2pacGrammysTupac
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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