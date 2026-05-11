Keith Sweat Requires Artist Approval Before Music Sampling, Threatens Removal

R&B legend Keith Sweat is putting artists on notice: clear the sample or face the consequences.

During a recent appearance on the We Playin' Spades show, hosted by Nick Cannon and Courtney Bee. Sweat made his position on unauthorized sampling unmistakably clear. While crediting the modern generation for recognizing his legacy, he drew a firm line around how his catalog may be used.

"I do think they're really giving me my flowers. My whole thing is let me clear it," he explained.

The New York native didn't mince words when it comes to artists who skip that step. "If I don't clear it and I don't like what you did, I'm snatching it off the internet," he said bluntly. "I own my sh*t. Don't just put it out there."

Sweat's stance isn't a blanket opposition to sampling, however. He acknowledged that quality and intention matter, and that he's open to giving the green light when an artist does it right.

"Some is dope, some is wack. Let me be the judge," he continued, later adding that if a flip is good enough, he may not even charge the artist because they're keeping him "relevant."

As a model of how the process should work, Sweat highlighted artist XO, who sampled his 1987 hit "Right And Wrong Way." Sweat was so impressed with the record that he flew XO out and granted permission to use any song in his catalog.

During the same conversation, Sweat praised Chris Brown — saying, "You can't take nothing from that brother" — while also sounding the alarm on what he sees as oversampling across the industry. He expressed concern that some artists are "watering down" his music rather than treating it with care.