Blxst Sets June 12 Release for Self-Produced Album ‘Labor of Love’

GRAMMY-nominated West Coast artist Blxst has announced his new album, Labor of Love, set for release June 12 via EMPIRE and International BLXST. Fully self-produced, the project marks a deliberate departure from the character-driven, concept-heavy approach of his 2024 album, I'll Always Come Find You, shifting instead toward raw, unfiltered storytelling rooted in his real life.

"This album represents where I am right now in this phase of my life," Blxst shared. "Everything is authentically me."

An accompanying trailer reinforces this message, showcasing various people — from hairstylists to chefs — engaging in their own versions of "love as labor."

"Love is more than a feeling. It's actual labor. It's showing up. Showing up wrong. Showing up tired," he says in the visual. "But for who and whatever you got love for, just make sure you show up committed. 'Cause you ain't gotta be perfect. Just don't quit."

Labor of Love is a story of discipline, sacrifice, and the daily work of balancing a high-profile music career with fatherhood. Themes of growth, consistency, and emotional vulnerability run throughout, making this Blxst's most transparent and intentional project to date. The album includes the lead single "Day After Day" with Big Sad 1900, featuring Lori Perry.

To celebrate the announcement, Blxst hosted a community pop-up at Harun Coffee in Leimert Park in Los Angeles, offering free coffee to mothers as a labor of love.