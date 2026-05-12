Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley Reveal Why Detroit Crowds Are Different

Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley brought their longtime friendship, banter, and unfiltered comedy to this interview. The comedy duo and best friends stopped by "The Morning Rollout with Lisha B & Clay" ahead of their "Two Funny Mamas" show at MotorCity Casino's Sound Board Theater, giving listeners a preview of the hilarious chaos fans can expect on stage.

The pair, who have been friends for more than 30 years, explained that their live show is much more than a podcast recording. The night includes stand-up comedy, audience interaction, and the kind of brutally honest storytelling that has made their friendship so entertaining to watch over the years.

"It really is not work," said Whitley while discussing performing with Shepherd. "When we started our podcast...we just had fun. And that's how our friendship has been, just fun."

The duo also talked about why Detroit is one of their favorite cities to perform in. Shepherd praised the authenticity of Detroit audiences and the energy the city brings to their shows.

"There's a realness," said Shepherd. "It's not cliquey like in Hollywood. Folks are real. You can't put anything over on Detroit."

Throughout the interview, the longtime friends constantly roasted each other about relationships, dating, marriages, and even old career drama. Whitley joked that Shepherd's introduction sounded more prestigious than hers, while Shepherd hilariously described Whitley as someone who leaves men "a shell of their former selves."

The chemistry between the two comedians was electrifying, especially when they discussed relationships and dating advice. When asked what women should do to get men interested, Whitley gave a simple answer: "Stop answering your phone."

The pair also opened up about how spontaneous their live performances really are. Although agents have encouraged them to structure their show more for a potential Netflix special, both admitted they usually abandon any plans once they hit the stage.

"There's always something new," said Shepherd. "Somebody in the audience will get our attention."

Whitley explained that the audience Q&A often becomes the funniest part of the night because fans never know what stories or arguments the two comics will reveal.

"It's not a podcast," Whitley said. "We come out together, we cut up together, and then we go and do our stand-up separately."

Between the jokes, personal stories, and nonstop banter, the interview itself felt like a preview of the live show.

"We will do the heavy lifting to make you laugh," Whitley joked. "You just got to sit back and enjoy."