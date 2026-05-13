Fetty Wap Announces 2026 Nostalgia Tour to Celebrate a Decade of Hits

Fetty Wap is ready to celebrate his biggest hits with fans across the country.

The rapper has announced his Nostalgia Tour, a 2026 concert run marking 10 years of music from 2016 to 2026. The tour will stop in major cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and more, with one of the standout shows set for the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Dec. 4, 2026.

Fans eager to grab seats will not have to wait long. General ticket sales begin Friday, May 15, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. local venue time.

Celebrating the Songs That Made Him a Star

Fetty Wap first rose to fame in 2015 with his breakout hit “Trap Queen.” With his signature melodic sound and chart-topping singles like “679” and “My Way,” the rapper quickly became one of hip-hop’s biggest names.

Now, the Nostalgia Tour promises to bring fans back to that era, giving them a chance to relive the songs that helped define a moment in music.

An Unexpected New Collaboration

Before announcing the tour, Fetty Wap surprised fans with a very different kind of collaboration.

He recently teamed up with country artist Russell Dickerson on “BOOTS.”

The unusual partnership started after Russell’s wife, Kailey Dickerson, posted a clip in January with the caption, “My husband when he found out Fetty was released.” In the now-viral video, Russell is washing a cup at the kitchen sink while singing along to Fetty’s vocals.

The post exploded online, earning more than 34 million views. From that unexpected moment, the collaboration grew naturally, leading to the release of “BOOTS.” The song was written by Russell, Matt Dragstrem and Dylan Marlowe.

Russell had already gone viral before for doing vocal warm-ups to Fetty Wap’s song “Again,” making the collaboration feel even more full circle.

A New Chapter After Early Release

The tour also marks an important personal milestone for Fetty Wap.

He was released from federal prison on Jan. 8, 2026, nearly a year earlier than his original December 2026 release date. He had been serving time on federal drug charges and spent more than three years at FCI Sandstone in Minnesota.

Following his release, he was transferred to community confinement, also known as home confinement, under the supervision of the Philadelphia Residential Reentry Management Office.

Although he was originally sentenced in May 2023 to six years in prison, his sentence was reduced because of good behavior and early release programs. He will remain on supervised probation for five years.