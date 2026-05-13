Movement Festival Reveals 2026 Set Times for Detroit’s Biggest Techno Weekend

Movement Festival returns to Detroit with Carl Cox, Dom Dolla, Sara Landry, and more across three days.

As Memorial Day weekend gets closer, Detroit’s biggest electronic music celebration is officially turning up the volume.

Movement Festival has released its full 2026 set times, giving fans their first detailed look at three packed days of music at Hart Plaza. With more than 115 artists performing across six stages, this year’s event also marks a major milestone: 20 years of Paxahau leading the city’s famous festival.

From techno legends and hometown heroes to rising global stars, Movement 2026 promises another unforgettable weekend in the birthplace of techno.

Big Names, Big Energy

This year’s lineup is stacked with major talent, including Carl Cox, Dom Dolla, and Sara Landry, who will each headline some of the festival’s biggest sets. Other standout performers include Barry Can’t Swim, Danny Brown, The Dare, Richie Hawtin, Mochakk, The Martinez Brothers b2b Eddie Fowlkes, Ki/Ki, Green Velvet, Eli Brown, AYYBO, Boys Noize b2b MCR-T, Nia Archives, Claude VonStroke, Hot Since 82, ANNA, Overmono, and many more.

“Movement is one of my favorite festivals. The history, the scope of performers and range of people coming together from multiple generations and backgrounds, make it one of the most meaningful events to play. I'm very grateful to Paxahau, Chuck, and the Detroit electronic community for welcoming me back and I’m very excited to return.” - Dom Dolla

“Coming back to Detroit feels like firing up the reactor that’s powered me since day one. Every year I’ve been away has stacked up into nuclear energy—and now my fingers are on the detonator. Detroit, you know how I do… I’m about to blast this city into a whole new reality. Get down the front and stand your ground—when this thing blows, I want you right there with me!” - Carl Cox

“I'm so excited to be coming back to Detroit for Movement! The energy in this city is undeniable - I'm always thrilled to come back to the birthplace of techno. I'm going to bring something extra special to my set, and I can't wait to share it with you." - Sara Landry

Celebrating Detroit’s Music Legacy

Movement has always honored Detroit’s deep connection to electronic music, and this year continues that tradition.

The festival will spotlight local talent including DJ Minx, PEEZY, Matthew Dear as Audion (Live), Dames Brown, Terrence Dixon (Live), and Detroit poet laureate jessica Care moore, who will perform spoken word ahead of Carl Craig’s 69 set.

Festival organizers have also planned special showcases from Carl Craig’s Detroit Love, Kevin Saunderson’s KMS Records, DJ Minx’s House Your Life, and the first-ever Underground Music Academy Showcase.

More Than Just Music

Movement 2026 will also feature immersive art installations throughout Hart Plaza.

One major highlight is Universal Sound Systems, a large-scale mural by Detroit artist Tony Whlgn created with 1XRUN.

"The mural is a reflection of Detroit Techno as a living frequency—built in basements, broadcast through airwaves, and carried across generations into a global language of sound,” said Tony. “Rooted in movement and repetition, the mural echoes the dance floor as a site of connection, where time dissolves and community forms through vibration. Playful and immersive, it imagines Detroit as both the origin and a transmitter that continuously shapes how the world listens, gathers, and moves. This piece stands as both tribute and infrastructure: a recognition that sound here builds worlds."

Another featured exhibit, Respect the Architects, curated by Underground Music Academy in partnership with Detroit Techno Foundation, will honor influential figures in Detroit electronic music, including Santonio Echols, Delano Smith, Mike “Mad Mike” Banks, Mike Huckaby, K-Hand, and Ken Collier.

Weekend Highlights by Day

Saturday, May 23

Saturday kicks off with major performances from Sara Landry, Danny Brown, Richie Hawtin, Claude VonStroke, Carl Craig b2b Cajmere, and Ellen Allien b2b DJ Stingray.

Sunday, May 24

Sunday’s biggest draws include Eli Brown, Barry Can't Swim, The Dare, The Martinez Brothers b2b Eddie Fowlkes, ANNA, and Carl Cox closing out the night.

Monday, May 25

The festival wraps with a huge final day featuring Green Velvet, Dom Dolla, Mochakk, Hot Since 82, Ki/Ki, Boys Noize b2b MCR-T, and DJ Minx.

A Detroit Tradition Continues

Fans from around the world will once again travel to Detroit’s riverfront for three days of music, culture, and community from May 23 through 25, 2026.

Held at Hart Plaza, Movement remains one of electronic music’s most respected festivals, blending Detroit’s rich techno roots with the artists shaping its future.

Three-day and single-day GA and VIP passes are on sale now at MovementFestival.com. Festivalgoers can also download the official Movement app to build schedules, explore the lineup, and navigate the grounds.