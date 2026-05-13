Win Grandstand tickets to The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear Hitting the Streets of Downtown Detroit, May 29th through the 31st!

The streets of downtown Detroit are about to come alive as the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear returns May 29th through the 31st—and The BOUNCE is giving you the chance to be part of one of the biggest weekends of the summer.

Register below to win Grandstand tickets to the Saturday or Sunday Race!

For three days, the city transforms into a high-speed racing destination packed with engine noise, packed crowds, and nonstop energy along the Detroit riverfront. The Grand Prix combines world-class racing with a downtown atmosphere that feels more like a citywide celebration than just another sporting event.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and INDY NXT by Firestone race through the streets of Detroit at incredible speeds. The tight turns, close barriers, and downtown setting create a racing experience that’s intense from every angle.

Beyond the racing, the weekend offers plenty for fans and families throughout the event grounds. From live entertainment and interactive displays to food, vendors, and free family-friendly activities, there’s something happening all weekend long. Whether you’re a longtime racing fan or simply looking for a great Detroit summer event, the Grand Prix delivers a full experience from start to finish.

The skyline views, the sound of the cars echoing through downtown, and the atmosphere around the course all make this one of the most unique events on the Detroit calendar.

Event Details:

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear

May 29th – 31st

Downtown Detroit

Click here for ticket purchase information!

Grandstand seating, rooftop viewing, and tailgating passes are on sale now at DetroitGP.com.

What to Expect:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing through city streets

IMSA and INDY NXT competition

Downtown rooftop viewing and grandstand experiences

Family activities, entertainment, and more

BOUNCE wants to send you to experience it all in person.

Register To Win Grandstand tickets to the Saturday or Sunday race Below.